Accord party chieftain charges Sanwo-Olu to tackle poverty

Rev. Adebayo Adeniyi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Accord Party has appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intensify efforts toward tackling poverty among the masses.

Adeniyi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday while assessing Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

He said that although the governor had been working hard, he should prioritize policies that should put food on the table of the masses and provide housing for low income earners.

According to him, a lot is being spent on security today because of poverty and hunger among people, especially unemployed youths.

He said: “all that the governor should concentrate on doing now should be how to make life easier for people. A lot of people are dying of hardship.

“The governor should do more things that will make people remember him for good. I like him and I pray for him but more should be done to endear himself more to the people.

“More should be done to make people happy because hunger makes people angry. Food should be on the table of the people.

“Without food, people will not listen. He should write his name in gold. If he can help in any little way, people will appreciate him forever.”

The septuagenarian said that during former Gov. Lateef Jakande’s administration, areas were created where vulnerable people could go and get food easily and mass housing.

Adeniyi said the Accord Party was doing everything possible to change the fortune of the state and the country.

He said that Accord Party was being strengthened to become a vibrant opposition and ruling party.

He, however, lamented that repeated electoral malpractices had thrown up bad leaders in the country during elections.

According to him, INEC must be truly independent to make people’s votes count in elections and to ensure that the wishes of the people prevail.

“Many opposition parties are getting weakened day by day because of electoral malpractices and violence as well as the monetisation of the election by bigger parties.

“There is hope for the Accord Party in Lagos State because this party is for youths and filled with men of good character.

“It is not for money bags but for people who really want to serve,” he added. (NAN)