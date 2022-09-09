Accord BOT Chairman reaffirms Adelabu’s candidacy, others for 2023 elections

By David Adeoye

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Accord party, Mr Isaac Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the candidacy of Chief Adebayo Adelabu, as the governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

Adeniyi, who is also the acting National Chairman of the party, also reaffirmed other candidates that would contest for various elective positions.

He made the reaffirmation at a meeting with the South-West leaders of the party in Ibadan on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held at K.S Motel, Total Garden, Ibadan.

The meeting was also an avenue for the harmonisation of the list of some candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections.

The BOT chairman said that the suit before an Abuja High Court over the party’s national leadership tussle, would not in anyway affect the authenticity of all the candidates.

Adeniyi said that their names were already before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He assured members of the party that the “minor misunderstanding” among leaders of party would soon be resolved.

“Chief Adebayo Adelabu remains the Accord gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, likewise, all the candidates for various elective positions.

“So, there is no cause for alarm; our party still remains a party to beat in the forthcoming elections in Oyo State.

“I’m in Ibadan to meet our party leaders from the South-West zone, so as to bring all aggrieved members under one roof.

“Peaceful resolution of the grievances will make us to work as a team toward achieving success during the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

Adeniyi implored all members of Accord

in the South-West states and across the country to embrace peace and unite for the party to achieve great success in the coming elections.

On his parts, Mr Sunday Igbinsola, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in Oyo State, said that nobody has anything against Adelabu’s candidacy and other candidates.

Igbinsola said that Adelabu was the best candidate Oyo people needed for the coming election.

He said every member of the party were concerned about the structure of the party both at the state and national levels.

“We think structure should be in shape as enshrined in the party’s Constitution,” Igbinsola said.

He said Accord in the state has candidates in 51 elective posts toward the 2023 elections

Adeniyi implored all party members to embrace decent democracy, “to avoid shooting one another on the legs when talking about dividends of democracy”.

According to him, we should come together, have a focus that we can put our party as a credible alternative for residents of Oyo State and the whole country in general in 2023 elections.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

