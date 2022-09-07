Accidents: Kwara lawmakers want speed breakers on highways

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara House of Assembly has called for the construction of speed breakers on Shao-Malete junction and Oko-Olowo-Jebba-Eyenkorin roads to reduce accidents along the routes.

This was part of resolutions of the Assembly on Wednesday after considering a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by the lawmaker representing Malete-Ipaye-Oloru Constituency, Abdulkareem Babatunde-Paku, during plenary.

Babatunde-Paku observed that the speed breakers would caution motorists from unnecessary speed, if mounted.

Other lawmakers in their submissions also advised the various road transport unions in the state to move motor parks from road sides to prevent accidents.

Reading the resolution, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Salihu, encouraged the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency to erect speed breakers on the aforementioned roads to prevent mishaps.

In another development, the report of the House Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development on a Letter of Complaints over a Plot of Land for Proposed Filling Station and Gas Plant was presented.

The report for the land in Ifesowapo community at Asa Dam-Egbejila was laid before the lawmakers by its Chairman, Mr Felix Awodiji, representing Irepodun constituency.

The committee recommended that the matter be laid to rest since the two parties had agreed to live in peace in the interest of the general public. (NAN)

