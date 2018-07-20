No fewer than 130 people were killed, while 439 sustained various degrees of injury in road accidents across Ogun in the first six months of 2018.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), made this known on Friday in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said 350 road crash cases were reported during the period in which 98 males and 32 females were killed, while 325 males and 114 females sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to him, 130 people comprising 98 males, 32 females were killed in the accidents.

The TRACE spokesperson identified speeding as “the cause of approximately one third of fatal accidents and a major factor in determining the severity of injuries.

“The consumption of alcohol and drugs, drinking and driving is responsible for many deaths each year.

“The problem of driving under the influence of drugs and fatigue are also increasing.

“Driving against traffic, use of cell phones while driving, are also major causes of road crashes.

“Failure to use seat belt or crash helmet is a major factor in road accidents.

“If the use of seat belt can be increased, more lives will be saved each year,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that there was need for the establishment of Emergency Rescue Centres on Lagos-Ibadan; Sagamu-Benin; Abeokuta-Sagamu; Abeokuta-Sango and Sango-Idiroko Expressways.

“The centres are where operators will receive and answer incoming emergency telephone calls from members of the public in need and requesting for rescue assistance.

“The centres will immediately dispatch information received to the relevant rescue agencies such as TRACE, FRSC, Fire Service, Nigeria Police, NSCDC, NEMA, State Ambulance Service, State Emergency Management Agency,” Akinbiyi said.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)