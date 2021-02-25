Accidents: Ekiti acquires computerised vehicle inspection equipment

The Ekiti government has acquired and installed a computerised vehicle inspection equipment to identify the level of road worthiness of vehicles in the state. The Director and Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer in the state, Mr Mathew Ayegbusi, disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting with proprietors of driving schools in the state. He said that the equipment would ensure that only roadworthy vehicles were henceforth allowed to ply the roads in the state.

According to him, the equipment is capable of checking suspension system, ignition and tires, among others. He condemned the habit of driving on the highways without proper certification, noting that such violation could lead to avoidable loss of lives and property. Ayegbusi stressed the need for proper training and certification of drivers as well as their vehicles before plying the roads. He noted that the lives being claimed by road accidents on daily basis were more than that of COVID-19.

Ayegbusi described the mandatory drivers’ theory test as a global best practice that could ensure safety and reduction of accident rate in the country. The Chairman, Union of Proprietors of Driving Schools in the state, Mr Adegboye Ayodele, who spoke through his Deputy, Mr Dayo Babalola, expressed gratitude to the state government for organising the meeting. He said that the meeting gave them the opportunity to air their views on the subject of ensuring safety on the roads.

Ayodele pledged the continued support of the union for government to develop the state and make the roads safe for all road users. He, however, appealed to appropriate authorities to install correct roads signs to enable trainees comprehend what they had been taught in their various training schools in practical terms. He added that the development would also help prevent accidents on the highways. (NAN)