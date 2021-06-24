Accidents claim 70 in Edo, Delta, Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 70 people died in road accidents in Edo, Delta and Anambra States in April and May.

The Commanding Officer of Zone 5 of FRSC, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin.

The zone comprises the three states.

Kumapayi said that the deaths were recorded from 41 fatal accidents out of a total of 131 accidents which occurred during the period.

He attributed the accidents to speeding and other forms of indiscipline by motorists.

Kumapayi noted that some motorists failed to install in their vehicles, Speed Limiting Device (SLD) introduced by the corps.

He said that from January to May, 1,910 motorists were arrested in the zone for failure to install the device in their vehicles.

According to him, 136 defaulters were arrested in January and 494 in February.

“Similarly, 471 defaulters were arrested in March, 363 in April and 446 in May,’’ Kumapayi said.

He advised motorists to install SLD, warning that the corps would not compromise on any policy that would ensure safety. (NAN)

