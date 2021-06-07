Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Monday confirmed the death of two people in an accident involving a car and a truck on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a motorcycle rider died in a lone accident on the Osogbo-Ikirun Expressway in Osun.

TRACE Spokesman, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the accident occurred at about 5.45 a.m. due to poor visibility and alleged reckless driving by car`s driver.

Akinbiyi said that the car rammed into the stationary truck at Adedero village on the expressway and killed the two people, believed to be traders.

According to him, N230,620 was recovered from the victims, one had N153,620 and the other, N77,000.

Akinbiyi said that the money had been handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Spokesperson in Osun, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, said in a statement that the lone motorcycle accident occurred on Monday at about 6.50 a.m., opposite Lameco Roundabout, Osogbo.

Ogungbemi explained that the rider died in the crash after he lost control due to alleged excessive speeding. (NAN)

