Accidents claim 137 in FCT – FRSC

October 1, 2021



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sector Command, says road accidents claimed 137 lives  in the past nine months.

The sector commander, Mr Samuel Ochi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja 738 accidents occurred in the FCT from January to September.

He said a total of 3,616 were involved in the accidents, adding 1,334 were injured from the accidents.

“The number of vehicles involved stood at 10,062. If you look at the causes of these crashes, we have the leading cause to be speed violation.

“The number of the   who were involved in these accidents due to over speeding  is 578, road violations –  people drove one-way leading to collisions – are 35,” he said.

The sector commander added   accidents due to dangerous driving were 75.

Ochi said most of the accidents were caused speeding, over loading, use of old tyres and night travel.

He said:” Crashes, sometimes, cannot be attributed to over speeding; some can lose control of their vehicles because of the condition of their health.

“During the nine months, 39 of these were recorded, obstruction, is, allowing vehicles to block roads, leading to crash, were eight and, then, we have like seven other cases.

“If you look at the route these crashes occured, the route in the FCT recording many crashed is Abaji -Dangote -Gwagalada Road.

road was the most -prone one during this period; Zuba-Giri was also responsible.

“We have  Nyanya-Aya- Maraba as the third most prominent route recorded crashes; then, Area 1 Roundabout.”

He advised motorists and commuters to avoid night travel, speeding and other road-unfriendly acts could threaten their lives and lives of other road users. (NAN).

