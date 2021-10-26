Accident victim,with paralysed right hand struggles to become graduate, begs Sanwo-Olu for job





Despite being a victim of a “motor accident”, a young man Agosu Fagla Albert from Badagry local government, Lagos State has struggled to become a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree.

Now he wants a job and he has taken the dramatic step asking Governor Sanwo-Olu to give him a job so that he can be a “responsible citizen and be a good father despite my condition.”

He made the appeal in an open letter to the Governor.

Read his story below:

Open letter to the Executive Governor of Lagos State.

Sir,



I am Agosu Fagla Albert from Badagry local government, Lagos State.

Sir, 8, October 1991 ,I had a motor accident when going to school at the age of 5. I was then a pupil of Opebi Primary school,Allen ,Ikeja, Lagos , under the leadership of the headmastress (Mrs T. Adebiyi). I was then rushed to Omotayo private hospital , Ikeja. Then, later refered to National orthopedic hospital Igbobi, Lagos where I stayed for a year and later discharged with right hand paralyzed, up till now i can only make use of the left hand.

Sir, out of curiosity for learning despite all odds, with the support of God and well meaning Nigerians; I later proceeded to further my education from basic stage to tertiary level – where I graduated with B.sc (ed) (Economics Education) 2014 at the Lagos State University and served at Local Government and chieftaincy affair, Jos North Local Government (Plateau state) from 2014-2015, till now without a meaningful and deserving Job.

(For the) umpteenth time, due to my condition and the stigma attached to it , some employers believe am not employable . I have only been surviving on family support.

To God be the glory, I have been able to write perfectly with my left hand.

My Dear Governor sir, I have followed with passion your success stories in Lagos State and your passion for the less privileged.

I am compelled to contact you through this media to come to my aide by way an immediate appointment as a bail out of complacency, just so that I can assume a responsible citizen and be a good father despite my condition.

Thank you sir in anticipation of your compassionate consideration and God bless you abundantly.

Your Son,

E-Signed;

Agosu Fagla Albert

