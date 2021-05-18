Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Plateau, says the state government will construct bypass for articulated vehicles to reduce accidents within the city centre.

Garga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the initiative would reduce incessant accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles within the city centre.

“We intend to have bypass for articulated vehicles to stop them from plying the township roads.

“The articulated vehicles have caused many accidents, particularly around Hill Station Junction and Gada Biyu area,’’ he said.

According to him, the state government is also planning to construct parks for heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

He said the parks would be located at Mararaba Jamaa, Bauchi Road and Zaria-Kano Road which would link up with the by-pass.

“By the time we achieve this, the city centre would be free from heavy duty vehicles causing accidents and gridlock,’’ the commissioner said.

On urban roads, he said that the state government had constructed some roads to ease movement of vehicles.

He said in the past, there were no motorable roads in Angwan Rogo area of Jos, adding that the current administration had constructed workable roads in the area.

According to him, the Angwan Rogo Road network is currently under construction, and it has recorded 75 per cent completion, while Jenta Adamu – Mado Tudun Wada Road is also under construction.

“The same is happening in Bukuru and other locations.

“I believe that before this government leaves office in the next two years, many areas will be linked with these new roads,’’ he said. (NAN)

