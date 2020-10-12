Accident: Many feared dead along Akure-Ilesa Expressway in Osun- FRSC

October 12, 2020 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the fatal road accident that occurred at Igbelajewa Village  along the  Akure-Ilesa Expressway has left many lives dead.

 

It also said that no fewer than nine  other persons who were  in critical conditions had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

 

 

 

 

The Osun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mrs Ibrahim Kudirat , disclosed  this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Monday in Osogbo.

 

Kudirat said that a tanker exploded and its effect had serious impact on no less than seven  vehicles as well as nine persons who had been  rushed to a hospital.

 

Kudirat said, “I want to tell you that seven vehicles that included a passengers’ bus  were involved in the accident that  occurred around 11:30a.m. due to a tanker vehicle that lost control.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

She said that  some of the officers of the command  took charge of the situation and ensured  that traffic flow was not hampered as a result of the accident.

 

According to her, the command sympathises with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident  and warned motorists against any form of dangerous driving and acts that could lead to accidents on  the highways.

 

The Sector Commander  also warned tanker drivers and other road users to always drive with caution and  obey traffic regulations to avoid any loss of lives and properties .

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

She said  that the  command with the assistance of other security agencies had restored normalcy to the area.

 

Kudirat said that  the command would not hesitate to deal with anyone who disobeys   traffic rules and  regulations as well as  charged motorists to be careful ,especially, during the ember months .(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*