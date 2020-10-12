Accident: Many feared dead along Akure-Ilesa Expressway in Osun- FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the fatal road accident that occurred at Igbelajewa Village along the Akure-Ilesa Expressway has left many lives dead. It also said that no fewer than nine other persons who were in critical conditions had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Osun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mrs Ibrahim Kudirat , disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Monday in Osogbo. Kudirat said that a tanker exploded and its effect had serious impact on no less than seven vehicles as well as nine persons who had been rushed to a hospital. Kudirat said, “I want to tell you that seven vehicles that included a passengers’ bus were involved in the accident that occurred around 11:30a.m. due to a tanker vehicle that lost control.”

She said that some of the officers of the command took charge of the situation and ensured that traffic flow was not hampered as a result of the accident. According to her, the command sympathises with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and warned motorists against any form of dangerous driving and acts that could lead to accidents on the highways. The Sector Commander also warned tanker drivers and other road users to always drive with caution and obey traffic regulations to avoid any loss of lives and properties .

She said that the command with the assistance of other security agencies had restored normalcy to the area. Kudirat said that the command would not hesitate to deal with anyone who disobeys traffic rules and regulations as well as charged motorists to be careful ,especially, during the ember months .(NAN)