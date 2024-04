Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the hope of rescuing the two passengers who fell off a bus into the Lagos lagoon following an accident on Wednesday has become dim.

He spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) at the scene of the accident in Lagos.

This is just as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said that the remaining occupants of the bus were seriously injured.

By Rukayat Adeyemi/Aderonke Ojediran