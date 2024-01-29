…..Accident: FRSC warns motorists against overloading

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, on Sunday reiterated its commitment to prosecute motorists engaging in overloading across the state.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, FRSC State Sector Commander, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a lone accident that claimed one live and injured eight people on Saturday in the state.

SonAllah said that any driver caught with overloaded vehicle would face severe punishment.

Read Also: UNICEF Call: 119 Jobs for January & February 2024 | Apply Now

He said the lone accident was caused by burst tyre of an overloaded vehicle.

The accident occurred at about 4:12 p.m. at Amurin Junction along Owo/Akure Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC boss explained that the vehicle, a Toyota Hiace marked LD-27-KPA, with nine passengers on board, was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the life one one person on the spot.

SonAllah said that the victims had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for treatment while the vehicle and its goods had been handed over to Uso Police Station.

“As a passenger, if you know that the vehicle is over loaded and you value your live, you don’t need to enter such vehicle.(NAN)

…..Accident: FRSC warns motorists against overloading

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

