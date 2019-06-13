Accident claims 8 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than eight persons died while 12 others sustained injuries on Wednesday in a multiple accident involving seven vehicles around Danco filling station on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Oladele confirmed that the accident, which occurred around 7:56 p.m on the expressway, involved a Toyota bus marked LSR 560 XJ, Mazda bus marked XD 792 EZA , Toyota Sienna marked ABC 512 ZV and Toyota Camry marked APP 196 RQ.

Other vehicles are an Iveco tanker with registration number DED 776 XA, Daf tanker marked APP 248 XT and Daf container with registration number LND 04 XX.

The FRSC boss explained that the accident was caused by excessive speeding, reckless driving and loss of control on the part of one of the vehicles which led to a container fallen off from its hook on two buses.

“From investigations, it was learnt that the unfortunate fatal crash was caused by speeding, reckless driving and loss of control on the part of one of the vehicles which led to a container fallen off from its hook on two buses.

“Other vehicles rammed into each other in the process, in an attempt to escape from the scene.

“The accident involved 43 persons, 12 persons which included five female and seven male were injured while eight persons which included one female, six male and a child died in the accident,” he said.

He noted that the injured victims were were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu and Fambis Hospital, Mowe.

Oladele said that the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) mortuary, Sagamu.

He advised motorists to note that the entire strech of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is still undergoing rehabilitation, cautioning motorists to observe the maximum speed of 50km per hour in compliance with the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2004. (NAN)

