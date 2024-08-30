Accident claims 6 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Six persons have been confirmed dead in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota Sienna at Verony, Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

By Abiodun Lawal

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 7.40 a.m. and it involved a Toyota Sienna marked EPE 692 EL and a truck that could not be identified, as the truck did not stop.

She said that the accident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the Sienna spacebus, which rammed into a moving truck from the rear.

“Two men and seven women were involved in the accident; unfortunately, two men and four women died, while three women sustained injuries.

“The injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara,” she said.

According to the spokesperson, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Ogun State, Akinwumi Fasakin, described the crash as an avoidable act if proper caution was fully put in place by the driver.

Fasakin urged motorists to ensure they gave maximum concentration to driving, calling on drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)