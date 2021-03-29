Accident claims 4 persons in Ibadan

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday confirmed the death of four persons in an on Iwo road in Ibadan, with one other person injured.

Mrs Uche Chukwurah, the FRSC Sector Commander in , told the News Agency of Nigeria () that the occurred when a lorry rammed into a motorcycle conveying five persons.

“The involved a lorry and a motorcycle, the lorry was speeding but lost control and rammed into the motorcycle that was carrying five persons – four males and one female.

“The driver of the lorry is now at large. The four males died, while the only female sustained injury,’’ the sector commander said.

Chukwurah said that the corpses had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue, while the injured was to Fatimoh Hospital, Idito for treatment.

gathered that among the dead were of Idito School, prompting some of the school to go on rampage burning no fewer than three vehicles.

However, Chief Superintendent of (CSP) Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said that personnel from the in the state had been moved to the area to restore law and order. ()

