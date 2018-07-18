The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Wednesday that three persons lost their lives while four others sustained various injuries in an accident that involved two vehicles at Baagbon on Abeokuta/Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC said in an interview in Ota, Ogun that the accident happened around 10.45 a.m.

Oladele said a Toyota Corolla with no registration number was heading to Ibadan and was wrongfully overtaking at a bend at Baagbon, “and it rammed into a micra Taxi from Kila town, due to speeding’’.

The sector commander said that three persons lost their lives, while four others sustained various injuries from the crash.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Odeda, Ogun, while the injured persons are also receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the same hospital,’’ he said.

Oladele, however, advised motorists to desist from wrongful overtaking and adhere strictly to the average speed limit, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives. (NAN)