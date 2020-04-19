Accident: 10 passengers die, 45 others injury in Zamfara – Police

Zamfara State Police Command, has confirmed that 10 passengers died in a fatal accident along Kasuwar Daji – Gusau road on Saturday.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Mohammed Shehu made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

“On 18th April, 2020 at about 2100hours, a trailer vehicle conveying passengers and goods from Kasuwar Daji market, involved in a fatal accident. Ten persons died on the spot while 45 others sustained injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Gusau for treatment.

“Corpses of the deceased passengers have been deposited at the Federal Medical Center Mortuary, Gusau and will be handed over to their relations for burial,” the statement read.

The Command appealed to the general public, “especially drivers of commercial vehicles to refrain from reckless driving and obey all traffic regulations, otherwise”, warning that violators would face the full wrath of the law.