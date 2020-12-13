ACCI to start produce market in FCT

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says it will on Monday unveil the maiden edition of the Arahah Farmers’ Market to provide quality and affordable produce to Abuja residents.

ACCI Media Officer Latifat Opoola in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that the Market was where farmers, especially women producers and sellers can come to sell things at a discounted rate.

Opoola said that the ACCI President, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, would unveil the market.

According to Opoola, the market, which will be jointly organised by ACCI and Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) is set to hold from Dec. 14 to Dec.16.

She quoted ACCI’s Director-General , Victoria Akai, as saying that the market would provide high-quality, affordable produce to low and middle-income residents of Abuja and its environs.

Akai said that it would also help the Micro, Small and Meduim Enterprises (MSMEs) scale-up their businesses.

She said it would assist women, especially women’s owned or led businesses to have access to end-users.

She added that the development would provide opportunity for networking and a ready market to sell their produce.

Also speaking on the Arahah Market Project, Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, Convener of WADHI, described the Market as a peculiar market in the FCT which would bring farmers and primary producers together.

She said that initiative would boost farmers income as well as create opportunity for FCT residents to access to fresh food from farms.

According to her, the initiative will eliminate the role of middlemen which will indirectly increase the prices of such food items.

She said the market was scheduled to hold at ACCI International Trade Fair Centre, Lugbe, Airport Road.(NAN)