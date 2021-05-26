Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry has commiserated with its immediate past President, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode over the transition of his mother -in- Law, Mrs. Wonuola Victoria Olufowe.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chamber by the Chamber President, Dr. Al-mujataba Abubakar, the ACCI described the exit of Mrs. Olufowe as “a painful loss” as she was reputed to be a “community builder and supporter of the poor.

“Even at the ripe old age, Mama remained a symbol of compassion and humanity to her community and family. We take solace in the great humanitarian records Mama let behind”, the statement noted.

“Our prayers are with the family. We associate and pray for the family at this trying period”, the statement concluded.

