Accessory: Court admits woman, 52, to N50,000 bail

A 52-year-old woman, Iyabo Eluwa, charged with allegedly receiving stolen seven pieces of materials worth N56,000 was on Thursday granted bail by an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. M. Ajayi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until March 29, for mention.

The police charged the defendant with conspiracy and receiving stolen goods but she pleaded not guilty to charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant allegedly conspired with an accomplice now at large to commit the offence.

He alleged that the defendant received seven pieces of materials valued at N56,000 on Nov. 17, 2019, somewhere in Ogudu, Lagos.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant allegedly received the stolen goods belonging to a businesswoman, Rosemary Dehinbo, from her fleeing accomplice.

Perezi said the offence contravened the provision of Section 328(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

