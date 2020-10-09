Access bank, Xploits Ltd, donate hand washing devices to FCT schools

Xploits Consulting Ltd , an Environmental and Sustainability Firm in partnership with Access Bank, have donated 20 hand washing devices to 10 schools in the FCT to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Mrs Grace Taiwo, Director, Communications, Xploits Consulting Ltd, disclosed this while presenting the hand washing devices to beneficiary schools in Abuja on Friday. Taiwo, who said the schools were selected from Kuje and Bwari Area Councils, added that the 10 schools would get two hand washing devices each. She said the donation would assist the schools in addition to measures already put in place by the school authorities to combat COVID-19 and engender good hygiene habits thereafter.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDC has continued to encourage measures to stem the spread of the complex disease by encouraging measures such as periodic hand washing as encouraged by the World Health Organisation. “Frequently, thorough hand washing with soap and water is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and it is the first line of defense against COVID-19. “The pandemic has disrupted general living and academic progression for sometime and good hygiene is key to avoiding spreading the virus,” he said. Taiwo urged the school authorities to ensure the continuous use of the hand washing devices even after the pandemic had been vanquished.

Malam Yunusa Kabi, Education Secretary, Kure Area Council, thanked Access Bank and Xploits Consulting ltd for the gesture and support. Kabi, represented by Mohammed Abdulmumuni, HOD Admin, asked that the same support be extended to the primary school section in the area council. Mr Congo Ezhim of Government Girls Science Secondary School (GGSSS) Kuje, who spoke on behalf of the schools, appreciated the two organisations for the donations and promised that the schools would make adequate use of the hand washing devices. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that beneficiary schools in Bwari Area Council include: Junior Secondary School (JSS) Dawaki, JSS Sagwari, JSS Kubwa, Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Dusten and GDSS Bwari. Beneficiary schools in Kuje Area Council were GGSSS Kuje, JSS [email protected], JSS Tukpechi, JSS Kiyi and JSS Kayarda. (NAN)