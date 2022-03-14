Access Bank Closa Agents hit 100,000 mark

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Access Bank Plc says it has commissioned and empowered 100,000 Access Closa Agents to provide more than banking services to its existing and new customers.

The Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr Victor Etuokwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said that this was part of the bank’s commitment to deliver banking services to Nigerians.

“With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously under-banked Nigerians.

“It is providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy and advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025,” he said.

Etuokwu said the exponential growth of the bank’s agent network was in fulfillment of its promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

He said, “As a bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate.

“With the recent achievement of hitting a 100,000 milestone of Access Closa Agents, customers and non-customers of the bank who are traveling for business, events, or to visit loved ones in any location in Nigeria will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services.

“Our Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country.”

The bank’s Senior Advisor, Retail Banking, Robert Giles, said the bank had passion and commitment to broaden the opportunities and access to financial services for Nigerians and Africans, irrespective of their locations.

He said customers could locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phones instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.

“With over 100,000 agent locations spread across every neighborhood in the country, we are making sure our existing customers and potential customers can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work.

“This is done in a safe and convenient manner by offering basic financial services such as account opening, cash withdrawal, cash deposit, and bill payments.

“Our continuously growing agent network is increasingly making the need to visit a bank branch unnecessary for everyone.

“We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria,” Giles said.(NAN)

