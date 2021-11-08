Accept your posting in good faith, DG tells Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

As the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Course ends ( Tuesday), tomorrow, Corps Members have been advised to accept their posting in good faith, settle down in their host communities and contribute their quota to national development.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave this advise today at FCT Orientation Camp Kubwa, Abuja, while addressing Corps Members.

He said they must add value to their host communities by providing projects that would improve the standard of living of the residents.

Ibrahim warned them against induced posting and rejection, adding that anyone caught would be penalised in line with NYSC bye-laws.

The DG admonished the Corps Members to put in their best in their places of primary assignment, obey constituted authorities and serve as responsible role models to the younger ones.

Ibrahim also advised them to avoid unauthorised journeys, but obtain approval from the NYSC Management if it is compulsory for them to travel.

He warned that no Corps employer is authorised to grant permission to Corps Members to travel, except NYSC.

Ibrahim urged the Corps Members to board vehicles only at designated motorparks, adding that the Scheme has liaised with relevant stakeholders like the FRSC, transport unions, among others to provide roadworthy vehicles for them while travelling and also ensure their safety on the highways.

“Don’t travel at night. If your journey is going beyond 6pm, break the journey and pass the night in military barracks, NYSC Secretariats, Corps Lodges, among other safe places.

Avoid night parties and don’t put yourself in harm’s way”, he said.

The NYSC boss warned against indulging in social vices such as cyber crime, cultism, drug peddling and abuse, adding that anyone caught would be sanctioned according to the law.

Speaking further, General Ibrahim urged the Corps Members to use the social media wisely to promote the unity and integration of the country and not to promote fake news.

“The NYSC was established to promote national unity, integration and cohesion.

We must work and live together. Let us turn our challenges to opportunity. Wherever your find yourselves, preach the unity of the country”, he said.

Ibrahim lectured the Corps Members on the criteria to qualify for the NYSC President’s Honours Award, stating that recipients must have exceled in the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC namely; Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Sevice and Winding Up and Passing/Out.

He added that grading for the award starts from the Orientation Camp, which is the first point of call for all Corps Members.

“If you redeploy from one state to another or caught with any infraction, you are not qualified for the award.

You will be accessed in all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme before you will be presented for the NYSC President’s Honours Award”, the DG said.

Ibrahim informed the Corps Members that efforts are in top gear with other stakeholders for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, which would make funds available to them as they exit service to establish their businesses in line with the skills they acquired during service from the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

He added that the Trust Fund, if actualised would be used to build new Orientation camps, expand the existing camps, maintain camp facilities among others.

Ibrahim urged them to continue with the Post-Camp training of the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme and strive to become employers of labour instead of seeking for the unavailable salaried jobs.

“Cherish your integrity, identify your skills, work hard, avoid cutting corners, purse your vision with passion and use the platform of NYSC to excel in life”, he said.

He encouraged the Corps Members to embrace the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols and take the vaccine in order to protect themselves and others.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...