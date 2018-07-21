Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the winner of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary said that he has accepted to be party’s flag bearer for Sept. 22 election.

Oyetola, while reading his acceptance to newsmen at about 11:30 pm , shortly after he was declared winner of the primary on Friday, said that he was humbled by the victory.

”With deep humility and a sense of duty I accept your verdict that I should carry forward the torch of our party in the next elections.

”I assure you that your choice will not be wasted.

”You have settled for a man steady in his ways, firm in his convictions about the purpose of government, which is to promote the welfare of the people, protect their rights and provide good governance”.

Oyetola, who is Gov. Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff, called on his co-contestants to join him in the task of winning the governorship election.

“We have only won the battle. The war lies ahead of us. Our opponents from other parties increase their arsenal to fight with us.

“But we are ready. We are tested. Like the broom sweeping away the rot, we are set and ready.

“The 60 days plus ahead will not be easy but I am confident in our ability to protect what we have”, he said.

Oyetola thanked all the party’s member for ensuring his victory, adding that his emergence as the party’s flag bearer was made possible by them.

He also thanked Gov. Aregbesola, saying he would work assiduously to ensure continuity and consolidation of his efforts.

Oyetola, added that the success of the direct primaries in Osun had placed the party on a path of democratic rejuvenation and a rebirth of membership faith in the party.

Oyetola scored 127,017 votes during the governorship primary to defeat 17 other contestants.

Mr Lasun Yussuff, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives came second with 21, 975 votes.

Sen. Movie Omo-Agege, who represented Gov. Abdul’azi Yari of Zamfara who is the Chairman of election panel announced the results at the party’s secretariat.(NAN)