Accept Tribunal judgment of presidential election, Ganduje tells PDP, Labour Party





By Emmanuel Mogbede

National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged the opposition political parties to accept the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal validating President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the Feb. 25, presidential election.



Ganduje in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, described the judgement as thorough, saying it addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the verdict of the tribunal. There would always be another round of elections whereby you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates,” he said.

He particularly urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and Labour Party (LP) to cooperate with the present President Bola Tinubu APC-led administration in its effort to address the challenges facing the country.

Ganduje further described the court verdict as a true reflection of the presidential election, assuring that the Tinubu-led administration would surely live up to his electoral promises.

This, he said, was with regards to repositioning the country to achieve the desired growth and progress in the interest of all.

The APC national chairman noted that the resolve by the PDP and LP presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal, spoke volumes of their faith in the nation’s judicial system.

He called on the opposition parties to accept the outcome of the tribunal verdict in good faith as it was in tandem with the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

“I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the president would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party, the APC before and during the presidential election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear or favour by doing the right thing.

“With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country.

“The judgement attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits,”Ganduje said.

He congratulated Tinubu and APC teeming supporters who stood by it through thick and thin.(NAN)(

