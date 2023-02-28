Accept defeat in good faith – Ohere Political Vanguard urges Natasha

By Thompson Yamput

The Ohere Political Vanguard (OPV), on Tuesday called on Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to accept defeat for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in good faith.

Prof. Solomon Avidime, the Chairman of the APC-elect senator’s OPV, made the appeal to Natasha in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Avidime said: “It’s God that gives power, and He gives it to whoever He wants.

“It’s in this light that we, as Ohere Political Vanguard, are calling on Natasha and all the opposition to take Sadiku-Ohere’s victory in good faith and join him in serving the people of Kogi Central better.

“This call becomes imperative so that they don’t do anything that could disrupt the peace of the constituency and the state.

“To us, in this election, there is no victory and there’s no vanquish.

“This is because in every electoral process, there must be division, but once a winner has emerged, the entire constituency must come together to help develop the constituency together,” he urged.

The OPV chairman said that the senator-elect was very vast in his career, and had a track record of performance having been a Director in the Civil Service before venturing into politics.

According to him, Sadiku Ohere is also very willing to do more for his people in terms of legislative and oversight functions as well in empowerment programmes.

He appealed to the people of Kogi Central to be rest assured that the senator-elect would carry everybody along toward the growth and development of the constituency.

“Sadiku Ohere victory is a victory for the entire people of Kogi Central. He would like Egbira people to celebrate his victory in the entire senatorial zone and beyond,” he said.

While thanking God for Ohere’s victory, Avidime also thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello for providing a level playing ground to all and for ensuring there was peace throughout the elections.

He also thanked the traditional institution for the key roles played at ensuring peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections no Feb. 25.

“We are also thankful to the electorate in the entire Kogi Central Senatorial district, who have found Engineer Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere worthy and gave him all the support needed as he emerged victorious at the polls,” he said.

NAN reports that Ohere had polled 52,132 votes against Natasha’s 51,763 votes to clinch the senatorial seat, which was keenly contested for in Saturday’s general election. (NAN)