Academics award bursary to 10 indigent students of UNN

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) workers from Enugu Ezike in Igboeze-North Local Government Area of Enugu State under the aegis of Association of Ezikeoba Academics ( AEA) have given bursary awards to 10 indigent students in UNN.

Presenting the N100,000 bursary each to the 10 indigent students from Enugu Ezike during AEA first 2024 general meeting in Nsukka on Wednesday, Prof Emeka Obe, the President of the association said he award was to assist them in their education

Obe said that AEA as an association made up of academics in UNN knows the value of education and had given bursary to over 30 indigent students from Enugu Ezike.

“Today being our first meeting of the year hosted by Dr George Ali, AEA will assist our indigent brothers and sisters in UNN to help them to continue to navigate the tortuous contours of the academic arena.

“The association since inception has been providing bursary awards to indigent students of Enugu Ezike extraction in UNN.

“We raise money to sponsor these wards through annual contributions of members of AEA, today 10 indigent students will get N100,000 each as 2024 busary” he said.

He listed beneficiaries to include, Ezeja Uchenna of the department of Pharmacy, Okoro Kosiso of the Department of Mass Communication, Ossia Festa of the Department of Science Education, among others.

The don advised beneficiaries to ensure that the money was channeled into their academic endeavour so that they would be in positions to help others in future.

Obe who who was represented by the Vice-president of AEA, Prof. Apex Apeh commended the Bursary Award Screening Committee for its dedication and commitment in ensuring the most vulnerable were selected among over 50 students that applied.

” it’s because the committee members have ‘eagle eyes’ that they are able to select 10 most vulnerable among over 50 students who applied.

“AEA will continue to ensure that indigent students in Enugu Ezike are assisted within the available resources of the association.

The president urged youths to always strive hard to get admission first, in higher institution and let the shame be to parents, relations and village if there is nobody to sponsor them.

“I have personally been encouraging our people to dare whatever hindrance and get admission first and let the shame be on parents, relations and village for not seeing them through.

“Is not enough to fold your hands at home and blame your parents for not sending you to school when you have not gotten admission to any higher institution,” he said

In remark, Ogochukwu Abugu, President, Association of Enugu Ezike Student UNN Chapter thanked AEA for the gesture and noted that the money would go a long way in helping the beneficiaries in their education.

“On behalf of the Enugu Ezike Students in UNN, I most sincerely thank AEA for the wonderful financial support to the lucky ten beneficiaries.

“I want to assure that beneficiaries will use the money in their education as I pray God to replenish the pocket of AEA,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ezeja Uchenna, Department of Pharmacy, 400-Level thanked AEA for the bursary and pledged that they would make judicious use of the money given to them.