Academic wants preservation of mother tongue in schools

By Angela Atabo

An academic, Mrs Oby Ezeilo has called for the preservation of mother tongue in secondary schools by reviving the study of languages.

Ezeilo made the call at the Send Off party for Igbo speaking students who graduated from her learning centre in Abuja on Monday.

She said language preservation was crucial for maintaining cultural identity, preserving traditional knowledge, and promoting linguistic diversity.

According to her, language safeguards cultural heritage, including oral traditions and unique perspectives on the world.

She said that indigenous languages could be preserved and promoted by documenting, teaching, and encouraging the use of native languages by students.

“The essence of teaching them Igbo language is to preserve and promote indigenous languages.

“There is a need to also support language revitalisation in secondary schools because it can help maintain cultural diversity and promote linguistic rights.

“The objectives of promoting indigenous languages includes: cultural preservation, language revitalisation, and community empowerment to take ownership of their languages and cultural identities.

“It will also promote linguistic diversity and support education and inclusion.”

Ezeilo said the send forth was a celebration of the students’ completion of their language course and a testament to impact on the students’ lives and the appreciation they have for her teaching.

She said that her effort extended beyond language instruction, adding that the aim was to inspire future generations to appreciate and preserve their cultural heritage.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)