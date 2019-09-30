AC Milan beaten again as Fiorentina stroll to victory at San Siro

AC Milan’s nightmare start to the 2019/2020 Serie A season continued on Sunday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina and had a man sent off.

Erick Pulgar put the visitors ahead from the penalty kick spot.

Then, Gaetano Castrovilli doubled their lead, after Mateo Musacchio had been shown a straight red card for a rash challenge early in the second half.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Federico Chiesa penalty kick.

But Fiorentina got their third goal through Franck Ribery, before Rafael Leao pulled back a consolation for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining.

AC Milan’s third consecutive defeat in just over a week heaps more pressure on embattled coach Marco Giampaolo and leaves them in 16th place on six points,

one point above the relegation zone.

Fiorentina have now earned their second win in a row to lift them up to ninth place on eight points.(Reuters/NAN)