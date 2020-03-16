Abule Ado explosion: Sanwo-Olu orders release of protective equipment

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised residents affected by Abule Ado explosion, to maintain safe distance from the scene of the explosion and fire as the site is still live.

A statement by the Governor’s chief press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said the Governor sent the protective equipment to the affected site to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections by the residents who may unknowingly inhale toxic substances from the explosion.

The Governor also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), to immediately release personal safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks to be distributed to first responders, residents of the affected area and all safety workers at the ground zero. The safety equipment had been delivered.

Recall that shortly after the explosion, safety agencies in the state, had been mobilised to contain the fire and keep the residents safe.

The perimeter of the fire incident is under control.

The Governor noted that in a situation like this, there would be a lot of unhealthy substances, gas particulate matters that can affect people’s lungs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu however reiterated the need for the residents to maintain a safe distance as practicable to avoid breathing in polluted air.

Meanwhile, combined safety teams of the Lagos State Emergency Authority (LASEMA); the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); the State Safety Commission; the Lagos State Fire Service; the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), as well as the Nigerian Civil Defence (NSCDC), the Nigerian Navy and the military, are among the State and Federal agencies currently at the scene of the incident to ensure the safety of residents.