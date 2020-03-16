Abule Ado explosion: Lagos assembly urges PPMC, DPR to enforce RoW compliance

Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and Department of State Resources (DPR) to ensure strict compliance with the Right of Way on pipelines.

The House also called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up investigative panel with a view to bringing perpetrators to book.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mrs Mojisola Ali-Macaulay (Amuwo-Odofin l) and seconded by Mr Ageh Sulaiman (Amuwo-Odofin ll) over the gas explosion in Lagos.

The Abule Ado explosion occurred around 9 a.m. on Sunday after a truck hit some gas cylinders in a gas processing plant.

The gas plant was located near the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s System 2B pipeline’s right of way.

No fewer than 18 persons were confirmed dead and 25 others injured after a gas explosion rocked the Abule-Ado area, near the International Trade Fair Complex, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

More than 50 buildings in the area were destroyed by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.

Ali-Macaulay, the prime mover of the motion, who said he was emotionally disturbed, noted that it was a fatal Sunday as lots of lives were lost and many people rendered homeless.

“The house also calls on NGOs, both local and foreign, to contribute to the Fund set up by the state government to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

“We also call on NNPC and DPR to ensure strict compliance to Right of Way for those that built on pipelines,” the lawmaker said.

Contributing, Mr Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), said PPMC was not doing what was expected of them.

“The pipes are old. I am of the opinion that Lagos state government should take them to court,” Tobun said.

The lawmakers took turns to sympathise with the families of the victims of the explosions, charging the state government to act fast to forestall reoccurrence. (NAN)