Abule Ado explosion: Humanitarian Minister commiserates with govt, people of Lagos

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, over the pipeline explosion at Abule Ado in Amuwa Odofin local government area.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday, Farouq expressed sadness over this industrial disaster, saying that it is unfortunate.

The Ministry, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), activated the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other local emergency services at the scene, with a view to rendering any assistance and disaster management expertise that may be required.t

“While this industrial disaster is very unfortunate, the Minister is pleased with the rapid response by the emergency services around Badagry and FESTAC town, as well as some emergency services belonging to some banks.

“When disaster strikes, all national, sub-national and private assets should be utilized as demonstrated in the case of this explosion to ensure an effective, quick and coordinated response to such emergencies,”she said.

She pointed out that the Ministry is vigorously working with the relevant stakeholders to provide National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters such as pipeline explosions and will carry out pipeline safety sensitization programmes in communities through which pipelines passed.

“While the relevant authorities are working to ascertain the number of lives lost, I commiserates with the Lagos State Government, families of the deceased and all other affected persons and organisations that have suffered losses in one form or the other, as a result of the explosion,” the Minister said.