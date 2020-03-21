Abule-Ado explosion: Governors Forum donates N200m

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), an umbrella of the 36 State Governors, has donated N200 million to the Abule Ado/Soba Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State Government.

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, NGF Head, Media and Public Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the donation was announced by the NGF Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who led the Forum delegation on a visit to the scene of the incident in Lagos, for a review of the situation before reporting back to the Forum at its next meeting.

Fayemi said the N200 million was donated on behalf of the state governors, adding that more donation may be made according to each state’s capacity when the information gets back to the forum.

Fayemi, who expressed surprise at the level of devastation, commiserated with the victims of the explosion.

The NGF chairman blamed the explosion on the disagreement between states and Federal Government on ownership of the land.

Commending the Lagos State Government for the attention given to the affected area, he promised that such issues would be addressed “going forward.”

He commended the Lagos State Government for the decision to ensure that the issue of building on pipelines corridors were averted.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday announced N2 billion appeal fund for the victims of the explosion.

The state government had announced the donation of N250 million to the fund and solicited for support from all Nigerians including the private sector.

On the delegation were Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, the Director-General of NGF, Asishana Okauru and Bello-Barkindo. (NAN)