Abule Ado explosion: Education Minister condoles with govt, people of Lagos

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has condoled with the Government and people of Lagos State over the pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, which occurred on Sunday, claiming several lives in the process.

the Minister expressed sadness over the incident and condoled the government and people of Lagos State.

“I wish to commiserate with all the families of victims of the disaster, praying to Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“I am deeply saddened over the huge loss of lives, particularly that of Students and Teacher, among others.

“I sincerely extend my heart felt condolence to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, the parents, the Management and students of Bethlehem Girls college, Abule- Ado,” he said.

Adamu extolled the courage and bravery of the Vice Principal of Bethlehem collage, Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha, who died in the process of evacuating the students of the College who were under her care.

According to him, from media reports the Vice Principal may have escaped the inferno if she has chosen to run away , rather, she choose to risk her life trying to evacuate her students, thereby dying in the process.

He said that Rev. Sister Henrietta Alokha deserves a Posthumous National Award, for the heroic act of sacrificing life for children under her care, maintaining that the supreme sacrifice paid by Henrietta must not be allowed to go in vain.