Abuja Writers Forum to host Atuejide, Arnot

The Guest Writer Session of October 26, an initiative of the Abuja Writers Forum, will feature Eunice Atuejide and Bob Arnot at Rosebud Hotel and Suites (former Nanet Suites), from 4-7pm and is open to the public.

A statement by the Spokesperson of AWF, Edith Yassin on Tuesday said Eunice Atuejide, founder of National Interest Party (NIP) and Deputy Secretary General of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), will read from her book, THE GIRL WHO SAID, I CAN.

The book chronicles her early days in the slums of Iwaya, her tumultuous relationships, her sojourn through Europe and America, and the journey to Nigerian politics to contest as a presidential candidate.

Eunice studied Agricultural Economics at the University of Ibadan, in Oyo State; Business Administration in Germany, French, German and Spanish languages in different countries in Europe; Film Making, Acting and Communication skills in the USA, the GDL, LLB, LPC and LLM in the UK and completed the compulsory training at the Nigerian Law School to enrol as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. She is also a Solicitor of England and Wales, an International Arbitrator, and a management consultant.

Eunice is passionate about Nigeria and Nigerians and her unwavering faith inspired the formation of the National Interest Party (NIP). She believes firmly that a government of good leaders is the surest way out of the abyss Nigeria has been in since its inception.

A polyglot, Eunice is fluent in Igbo, Yoruba, German and English languages. She has a working knowledge of French and is currently learning Hausa and Spanish languages. She has visited, lived and worked in at least 76 countries and over 130 across the globe. She holds a black-belt in Taekwondo and continues to train to keep fit.

For over 25 years Bob Arnot taught economics and political economy in the university sector in the UK. He was the Head of Department of Economics at Glasgow Caledonian University and is currently a Visiting Professor at the Caledonian Business School. For two years he worked in the former Soviet Union on a UK government financed economic development project and whilst in Russia was appointed as Visiting Professor at two Russian university institutions.

Since 2004 he has been living in Nigeria and working on UK government (DFID) financed development projects in the justice sector. He was the National Programme Manager for the Security Justice and Growth (SJG) Programme and subsequently fulfilled the same role on the successor Justice for All (J4A) programme.

Since 2017 , Dr Arnot has been the Portfolio Lead for Security Justice and Conflict for the British Council in sub-Saharan Africa. He is also the Programme Director for three EU financed programmes, valued at over €60 million, being delivered by the British Council in Nigeria: the Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) programme; Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC); and Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT).

Arnot, who will talk about the five books that have impacted on his life, lives in Abuja with his wife Patience, who is an indigene of Edo State, and their two children Lara and Okalo.

The Guest Writer Session is a lively and unique fusion of readings, live music, a Q and A segment and a raffle-draw for books. The Abuja Writer’s Forum also runs a weekly Critique Session and a regular Creative Writing Workshop series.