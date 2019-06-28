Abuja Writers Forum announces new date for guest session

The Abuja Writers Forum has announced a new date for its Guest Seeion earlier scheduled to hold June 29 2019.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Forum, Edith Yassin Thursday.

“Due to unforseen circumstances, we are forced to reschedule the June 29 Guest Writer Session featuring the Venezuelan Ambassador, David Nieves Velásquez Caraballo and the debutant Nigerian novelist, Ngozi Alichi,” it said.

The Forum assured that the event would hold on July 27 at Rosebud Suites (former Nanet Suites) from 4-7pm and “feature readings, Q and A Session, live music and a raffle-draw for books.”

