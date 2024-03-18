Abuja World Academy set to revolutionalise education

The Abuja World Academy has unveiled its commitment to revolutionise education with the proposed grand opening of its state-of-the-art campus coming up in September 2024.

The Abuja World Academy’s Head of School, Mr Joe Daly disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Daly said the school is rooted in the best of British education within a Nigerian context, to empower students with a distinct advantage for success when advancing to the world’s best universities.

“Our mission at Abuja World Academy is to create an exciting, positive, caring, compassionate, and above all safe school environment.

“It is fostering inquiry-based learning and instilling ethical values in students to become innovative and capable global leaders,” he said.

Daly said that the school would be managed and operated by the United Kingdom OFSTED and accredited by the Regent School.

“The Abuja World Academy is similarly focused on offering the highest standard of education in an exciting educational environment dedicated to fostering the holistic development of every learner.

“Abuja World Academy is committed to setting the highest standard of education in the region. The first intake of students starting September 2024, will be from the Pre-Playgroup stage through to Year nine.

“Ultimately, the school will accommodate students from Early Years through to Year 11, with students ranging from 18 months to 17 years old,” he said.

Daly said the facilities are set for completion in June 2024 with the commencement of the new academic year in September 2024 .

He said the school was determined to deliver the Cambridge International curriculum, which is meticulously crafted to instill a robust set of ethical values in every student, aligning seamlessly with the core values of the school- responsibility, integrity, curiosity, and empathy.

Daly said that these values served as guiding principles, shaping the character, behaviour, and decision-making of the students throughout their academic journey and beyond.

He said that the students would be prepared not only for academic success but also to empower them to make positive contributions to their communities and the world at large. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi