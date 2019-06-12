Abuja Varsity VC hails Buhari on the maiden Democracy Day

Prof. Michael Adikwu, Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising the sacrifice of the Late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Adikwu, who gave the commendation, on Wednesday, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the renaming of Abuja National Stadium after the late Abiola is a welcome development.

Nigeria commemorates its Democracy Day on June 12 for the first time following the signing into law the Public Holidays Act Amendment Bill by Buhari on June 10.

The Act declared June 12 of every year as public holiday and Democracy Day in the country.

“Buhari has done a laudable thing because if you don’t celebrate your history, you don’t know the future.

“You must be able to celebrate your history so that you know where you are going. There are people who have sacrificed their lives for this country, they need to be celebrated.

“I was talking to my children while we were having morning fellowship today that life on earth is a difficult thing; even our Lord Jesus Christ himself didn’t find life easy.

“Hebrew 5:7-8 says He offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto Him that was able to save him from death.

“So let’s celebrate everybody that has sacrificed his or her life for this nation,’’ he said.

The university don also urged Buhari to prioritised education and power sectors as he begins another term in office.

Adikwu, said that education has become a source of making fund.

“If a country fails to do research, there will be no data to make a national plan.

“Education sector is critical. Once you get that sector wrong, almost every other sector would go wrong,’’ he remarked.

He said power sector should also be looked into because of its multiplier effect.

“These are critical sectors that must be looked at if Nigeria must leapfrog into the fourth industrial revolution,’’ he said.

According to him, if we put our house in order, foreigners will be rushing to get Nigeria’s visa.(NAN)

