Abuja to host OSOM Games

Following its postponement, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition of One Service One Medal Games (OSOM Games) has finally been scheduled for Abuja from Wednesday to Sunday.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Ademola Are, the Director of Grassroots Development in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He said that athletes would be competing for a record of 15 events in the games, which had earlier been scheduled to hold late 2020 in Kaduna, but was postponed for logistics reasons.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has approved the staging of the OSOM Games in Abuja over a four-day period.

“The 15 events are: Track and Fields, Swimming, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Tug of War, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Chess, Squash and Scrabble.

“Others are: Golf, Tennis, Shooting, Table Tennis and Badminton,” he said.

According to him, the Beach Volleyball will take place at Jabi Lake, while Boxing will hold at Old Parade Ground, Area 10.

“Chess will hold at Media Centre, Package A; Golf to tee off at TYB International Golf Resorts and Country Club, Shehu Yar’Adua Barracks, Asokoro, while Scrabble players will have a field day at Abuja VIP Lounge, Package A.

“The Shooting Range, Package B, will come alive to play host to shooting.

“Squash Court, Package B, will host the Squash event; Swimming takes place at the Pool of Package B; Table Tennis will be at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B.

“Others are: Taekwondo at Velodrome, Package A and Tennis at Tennis Court, Package B.

“It will be Tug of War at the Training Pitch, Package A, with weightlifters trying their strength at the Gymnasium, Package B, of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium,” he said.

Are further said that the OSOM games would help foster peace, unity and sports development among members of the military and the paramilitary in the country.

According to him, the event will also help in discovering hidden talents for the future success of the country. (NAN)