Abuja to host Africa Regional Council of Women Conference June

April 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Federal Capital Territory will host the 2021 Africa Regional Council for Conference in June. President of the council, Mrs Laraba Shoda, disclosed this on Monday, in Abuja.  Shoda, who is also the National president, National Council of ’s Societies (NCWS), said the conference earlier scheduled to hold in April, would now hold between June 8 to June 11. “In putting safety first, the NCWS, who is the organiser of this epoch making , called for the

postponement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are optimistic that delegates will take advantage of the availability of COVID–19 vaccines and get vaccinated in preparation for the conference, as we, on our part, put in the best of COVID–19 protocols to curtail further spread by the new date. “The Africa Regional Council for conference is bringing all African together to discuss contemporary issues relating to and children, and the

continent. ‘`The discussions will focused around the roles and of in politics, governance, education, culture, , peace and conflict resolution, as well as socio-economic matters. ‘“Expected key players at the conference will African first ladies, heads of government and parastatal agencies, gender equity advocates and related international stakeholders,” she said. Shoda called on all stakeholders to join together to make the conference a .(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,