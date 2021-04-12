The Federal Capital Territory will host the 2021 Africa Regional Council for Women Conference in June. President of the council, Mrs Laraba Shoda, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, in Abuja. Shoda, who is also the National president, National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), said the conference earlier scheduled to hold in April, would now hold between June 8 to June 11. “In putting safety first, the NCWS, who is the organiser of this epoch making event, called for the

postponement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are optimistic that delegates will take advantage of the availability of COVID–19 vaccines and get vaccinated in preparation for the conference, as we, on our part, put in place the best of COVID–19 protocols to curtail further spread by the new date. “The Africa Regional Council for women conference is bringing all African women together to discuss contemporary issues relating to women and children, and the

continent. ‘`The discussions will be focused around the roles and place of women in politics, governance, education, culture, health, peace and conflict resolution, as well as socio-economic matters. ‘“Expected key players at the conference will be African first ladies, heads of government and parastatal agencies, gender equity advocates and related international stakeholders,” she said. Shoda called on all stakeholders to join hands together to make the conference a success.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

