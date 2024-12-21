Abuja Stampede: Police confirm 10 dead, warn event organisers

The FCT Police Command has confirmed that 10 persons were killed including children while 8 others were injured.

SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja disclosed this in a statement Saturday. The Command spokesperson also warned event organisers against failure to notify the Police ahead of planned activities.Those who fail to Heed such warning will be “held liable for any incidents or loss of life”, Adeh said.

The statement reads: “The FCT Police Command expresses its profound sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals.

“This unfortunate event, which took place around 6:30 AM, resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of ten (10) individuals, including four (4) children, and left eight (8) others with varying degrees of injuries. Four (4) of the injured have been treated and discharged, while the remaining victims continue to receive medical care. The FCT Police Rapid Response Squad and the FCT Joint Task Force have successfully evacuated the remaining crowd, which numbered over a thousand.

“The FCT Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. In a show of compassion and support, the Commissioner of Police Cp Olatunji Disu psc, has visited the victims in the hospital to offer assistance and reassurance during this difficult time.

“To prevent such tragic incidents in the future, the Command mandates that all organizations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning public events, charitable activities, or large gatherings in the FCT must notify the Police Command in advance. This notification is crucial for the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incidents or loss of life resulting from negligence.

“The FCT Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the Territory. We urge the public to collaborate with the Police by adhering to these guidelines and promptly reporting emergencies through the FCT Control Room at 0803 200 3913 or 0806 032 1234”, the statement concludes.