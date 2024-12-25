Abuja Stampede: Nigerian Leaders Are Greedy, Says Kaigama As Security Operatives Arrest Catholic Priest

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has condemned what he described “verbal demonization of the Catholic Church” by some agents of government in responding to the tragedy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

About ten casualties were recorded during the distribution of palliatives given by St. Vincent de Paul.

According to Kaigama, the detention of the priest as well as some officials of the church and the threat to slam criminal charges on the Church “is to say the least, uninspiring, unfriendly and a misplaced zeal, and one wonders what purpose these were meant to serve.”

The cleric said the government should have been immediately concerned with assisting the Church to explore safety methods to preclude future occurrences in the nation’s earnest desire to do good.

Kaigama who expressed these views in his Message titled, “Christmas: A Season of Hope and Renewal”, called on Nigerian leaders to avoid greed by ensuring that the wealth and resources of the nation are not be hoarded by a few but used to alleviate poverty, improve education, create jobs, and provide affordable healthcare.

He said in the midst of the shadows that loom large over the nation, he was extending my heartfelt wishes to Nigerians in this Christmas season.

Kaigama said, “Christmas this year has come with a poignant blend of joy and solemn reflection, shadowed by tragedies related to the struggle for what to eat in Ibadan, Abuja, Okija, and Suleja. We in the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja deeply mourn the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate stampede also in our own Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama. This incident has left the Archdiocese and the parish community in profound grief, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

“The verbal demonization however, of the Catholic Church by some agents of government responding to the tragedy was needless. They should have been immediately concerned with assisting the Church to explore safety methods to preclude future occurrences in our earnest desire to do good by denying ourselves what we need in order to help others without discrimination. The detention of our priest as well as some officials of our church and the threat to slam us with criminal charges is to say the least, uninspiring, unfriendly and a misplaced zeal, and one wonders what purpose these were meant to serve.

“None of those agents shouting criminal charges at the church cared about the traumatic impact of this tragedy on these volunteers whose only desire was to feed the hungry. No one, up to now, has cared to find out about their emotional and mental disposition after experiencing the devastating impact of people struggling to find food to eat for the day.

“I consider all those who so far, have suffered in connection with this tragedy because they dared to help, “the 2024 heroes of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.” Up to this time of writing, no government agent or official has come in the spirit of compassion or empathy to find out first hand from the Church authorities what really happened and what they could offer so that the Church improves subsequent services to the poor. All one hears is that this sort of event must not be organized again without permission!”

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we are reminded of the profound message of hope, love, and peace that His arrival brought to the world over 2,000 years ago. In this season of joy, let us pause to reflect on the significance of Christmas and its relevance to our lives and nation today.

The story of Christmas is one of God’s infinite love for humanity. In sending His Son, Jesus, God offered us a gift of redemption and a pathway to eternal peace. This divine act is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, hope is never lost. As Nigerians, we face numerous challenges, but the light of Christ encourages us to persevere with faith and courage, knowing that God is with us.

“This season is also a call to action. The angels announced Christ’s birth as “good news of great joy for all people”. This joy becomes real when we share it with others through acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion. Many of our fellow citizens are struggling with poverty, insecurity, and other difficulties. Let us extend the love of Christ by reaching out to the less privileged, offering support to those in need, and fostering unity in our communities.

“The Bible warns against leaders who neglect their responsibility to care for their people. We must embrace this divine standard, ensuring that governance reflects transparency, justice, and compassion. The wealth and resources of our nation should not be hoarded by a few but used to alleviate poverty, improve education, create jobs, and provide affordable healthcare.”