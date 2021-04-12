The contractor handling the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Mr Adeniji Adesoji, has assured that the stadium would be completed and ready for use next month.

Adesoji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the ongoing work at the stadium was nearing completion despite the initial challenge.

Adesoji, who is the Executive Director, ARON Nigeria Ltd, said the seed for the grass imported from Europe would be planted this week and become lush green by the end of April.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the project completion date, which is supposed to have been completed by now.

“The contract was awarded last year under the programme of Adopt-a-Pitch initiative,

“The contract comprises the main pitch, the nursery, the scoreboard and the control room.

“We took over the project on Aug. 31, 2020 and ever since then, we have been working according to the programme specifications.

“We would have handed over by now but we had issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, this is because the main pitch involves us bringing into the country, hybrid seeds from Europe, all the components of the scoreboard was also imported from Europe,” he said.

Adesoji said they also had issues with fixing the underground sprinklers which was not envisaged.

“We also had issues with the pitch, particularly the underground system like the sprinkler, but with the help of the Sports Ministry we have surmounted it.

“Now I can tell you that the sprinklers have arrived the Lagos airport, ready to be brought into Abuja to be installed this week.

“As for the scoreboard, the components are at the Lagos airport awaiting clearance and once they arrive, we will install.

“We have also installed all the damaged cables. The ministry was magnanimous with us in taking over the control room and putting it under good control. The control room is now functional and once the scoreboard comes, we will install, test and handover,” he said.

NAN reports that the rehabilitation of the stadium is being handled by Alhaji Aliko Dangote through the Federal Government’s “Adopt a pitch” initiative.

The stadium was handed over by the Federal Government to indigenous construction company, Aron Nigeria Ltd in Aug. 2020 and given 24 weeks to complete the rehabilitation.(NAN)

