The Department of State Services (DSS) said Friday that it has launched an investigation into the alleged shooting and killing of Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security aide of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Peter Afunanya, Public Relations, DSS National Headquarters, Abuja confirmed in a statement that suspect in the killing is indeed one of service’s personnel.

The DSS spokesperson also further said the personnel suspected to have fired the shot has been taken into detention as investigation commences.

The service has equally assured the general public that it will be transparent and accountable in handling the investigation.

The statement titled: “DSS Investigates alleged shooting by Speaker’s security aide” reads: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.

“The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones. It has promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this,” Afunanya said.

Okereke who was shot by Gbajabiamila’s security aide is believed to be one of the newspaper vendors in Abuja.