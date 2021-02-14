As Nigeria joined other countries across the globe to celebrate the World Radio Day some residents of Abuja have expressed divergent views on the importance of the functions of radio.

World Radio Day is an international day celebrated on Feb. 13 every year. The Day was decided by UNESCO on on Nov. 3, 2011 during its 36th conference.

Radio is a medium of information dissemination, entertainment and education. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Abuja, some residents said they were not radio fans while others said they loved listening to it.

Mrs Christiana John, a student of National Open University of Nigeria, said that she had never picked up a radio or tuned her mobile phone to listen to any radio programme on any station.

“I always feel that radio is meant for the people living in the rural communities that have no access to television, hence I don’t develop interest in listening to it.

“Whenever I am interested in getting to know what is going on around my world I switch on my television set and watch,” she said.

Mr Lanre Shittu, another student of the National Open University, said he did not place any value to listening to radio.

“I am not a radio fan and don’t see any value listening to any programme on it. I only listen to radio programme passively in public places when I am passing by,’’ he said.

Shittu said that he would rather surf the internet to get whatever news or programme he wanted instead of listening to radio.

Gloria Akpan, a student of University of Abuja, said that she didn’t see any reason to listen to radio because she felt that watching television programme was better and more entertaining.

Akpan added that she hardly found any interesting programme on radio that excites her or makes her wants to listen.

Dominic Otalike, a fashion designer, said that he did not see the need to put on his radio when his television was readily available.

“Television programmes are far more appealing compared to radio programmes, television station has a lot of programmes to keep their audience for hours but our radio stations do not have such,” he noted.

“I find some radio programmes interesting though, but I have never used my phone to listen to any radio programmes,” he added.

Conversely, Mr Adekunle Aina, a civil servant said that he was a radio fan and often listened to news and current affairs and other programmes like ‘dem say dem say’ and `Brekete Family’.

“I cannot stay a day without listening to radio programmes. Every morning and evening I must tune to my favourite stations; radio programmes are very informative,” he said.

Mr Chukwuemeka Ike, another civil servant, affirmed that he found radio programme very educative and entertaining, and always found time to listen to radio whenever he was less busy.

Ike said that listening to radio especially when driving home from the office was interesting.

Hassan Kabiru, another resident, said that radio was his favourite medium because it doesn’t require much attention.

“You can listen to radio at anytime, anywhere without obstructing what you are doing. Cooking, driving, farming, even reading or any other activities can be done without being distracted while listening to radio.

“Unlike television that requires your maximum attention, radio requires less attention to get the information or message that is being passed, so, I love listening to radio,” he said.

NAN reports that globally, radio remains one of the most widely consumed form of media but its reception in Nigeria, especially among the youths is a bit little below average.

In spite of the fact that radio remains the medium to reach the widest audience and currently taking up new technological forms and devices, some audience especially the youth do not seem to find any value in listening to the radio stations.

Conspicuously, it is no doubt that Nigerian Radio stations have a lot of entertaining programmes that cut across both age and ethnic groups.

Arguably, the older generations are the biggest listeners to radio for news and other entertainment programmes.(NAN)