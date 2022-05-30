 Abuja residents decry poor power supply, urge AEDC to improve supply

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried poor power supply by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to their homes and business premises.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, said presently they don’t get light for more than four hours in a day.

According to them, sometimes they don’t even get supplied power at all in a day.

The residents urged AEDC to do its best to ensure that electricity was constant to enable them run their businesses effectively.

Some residents of Lugbe, Kubwa, Orozo, Karu and environs told NAN that they were supplied power for only two or three hours in a day, while sometimes they stay without light for days.

A resident of Karu, Mrs Agnes Ojo told NAN that power had not been regular in her area.

According to her, if we get power at all, it is just for two to three hours and sometimes we don’t see light at all for a whole day.

“We don’t know what is happening to light now in our area, we are appealing to AEDC to at least give us light for eight hours a day.’’

Mrs Ese Williams, a resident of Kubwa said that it had been a nightmare as they barely have light for up to three hours a day.

Williams said that the light was not constant, adding that she had to depend on generator most times to power her refridgerators.

“We don’t get light up to three hours a day, I have to depend on generator and to even get fuel to power it is difficult as most fuel stations don’t sell in jerry cans.

“I don’t know if the national grid has collapsed again. Please AEDC should do something about the light situation speedily,’’ she said.

Mr Julius Okonta, an accountant residing at Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, said that for weeks now, they were supplied light for between four to five hours a day.

Okonta said that he had not slept with light for over two weeks.

Mrs Gloria Okeke, a fashion designer at Lugbe told NAN that she had to resort to generator every day for close to 10 hours to ensure she does not disappoint her customers.

Okeke said that it had not been easy running her business on generator and appealed to AEDC to try and give Lugbe light for at least 10 hours a day.

On his part, Mr Haruna Isah, a resident of Orozo said that if they even when they were supplied light for two days, it was only for just two hours.

NAN contacted Mr Donald Etim, AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, who attributed the poor power supply being experienced to low allocation of power from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Etim said that as soon as allocation improves, AEDC would increase their supply to consumers. (NAN)

