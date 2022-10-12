Abuja residents caution Nigerians on improper use of cell phones

By Chioma Micheal /Loveth Ugwu

Some residents of Abuja on Wednesday cautioned Nigerians on the improper use of cell phones in spite of their numerous benefits.

The Nigerians, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that cell phones helped in enhancing effective communication.

They said that mobile phones have helped them in accessing the internet, connect to security personnel and getting in touch with their family members and friends.

Ebuka Michael, an indigene of Anambra, said that cell phone has guaranteed him speedy and perfect communication which helped him stay connected to his friends and family members.

Michael said that cell phones had helped him to accomplish difficult tasks in the shortest possible time, adding that had also bolstered his intellectual performance.

Mrs Mary Johnson , a resident of Karu, an outskirt of Abuja cautioned on the risks which go with the use of cell phones.

Johnson said, ”one of the most dangerous devices of communication are cell phones, as they could affect health and cause damages to the body.

“Radiation from phones can cause problems, and this is why we are advising the public not to bring mobile phones close to their bodies or use them in the rain.

“The most dangerous and important element in the communication sector are mobile phones, because of the health and other related risks they bring,’’ she said.

Johnson advised telecom companies and operators to carry out sensitisation programmes to enlighten Nigerians on the risks of using mobile phones.

She said, ”there are some radioactive elements in the mobile phone which might affect the body and cause cancer and other health challenges.”

Sylvester, Agbo a resident of Abuja said that mobile phones as new technological devices have helped to drive the 21st century economy and political evolution.

Agbo said that cell phones were status symbols with a sense of convenience and security which also serve as a new television app, online church and online store market that make life easier for people.

“They help free flow of information which helps to improve the security of lives and properties of the people,” he said.

Ijeoma Eze, a student of Abia University, said that mobile phones help students in accessing the internet and ease of doing their assignments, as well as bolstering their studies.

Eze said that mobile phones help students exchange their notes, broaden their mental horizons and also help them in managing time.

“Cell phones are also beneficial to students because they help them to use various learning applications, install e -books and help them stay in contact with the latest technology applications and researches.

“They help to provide entertainment for them in their leisure time, as well as enhance their knowledge of current affairs,’’ she said.(NAN)

