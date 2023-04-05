The Abuja Platinum Lions Club recently undertook its Core Project which was to carry out Free Cataract Eye Surgery for indigent members of the society.

Lion Omobolanle Olatunde NLCF, Director of Marketing & Communications who disclosed this in a statement said the project took off on the 22nd of March, 2023 with the screening of more than thirty five patients. Out of the lot, twenty patients were certified medically fit to undergo the surgery which eventually took place at the Kubwa General Hospital on Thursday, 30th March 2023. The rest were given various sums of money to assist their Medicare.

The beneficiaries gave kudos to Abuja Platinum Lions Club for sponsoring their surgeries and spending such huge sums of money for the benefit of mankind.

The Dr Ekaette Uko Udem led 9-man medical team had about fifty volunteers who worked tirelessly with them to ensure a successful medical outreach.