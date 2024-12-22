Abuja Palliative Stampede A “Devastating Blow”, Says Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama has described the death of ten persons at the Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama during the distribution of food palliatives as “a devastating blow.”

He pleaded with Nigerians to come together as a community to pray for the souls of the departed, the healing of the injured, and consolation of all those affected by this tragedy.

Kaigama in a statement extends condolences to the families of the deceased and

injured.

He said the selfless efforts of St. Vincent de Paul Society to support the poor and vulnerable are a testament to the commitment of the Catholic Church to serving the least among humanity.

The statement reads, “Peace be with you and compliments of the season. It is with profound shock and sadness that I, on behalf of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, mourn the tragic loss of lives and those injured at the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s food-sharing event at Holy Trinity Parish, Maitama, Abuja.

“This great tragedy, which claimed the lives of over ten people is a devastating blow to our community. The St. Vincent de Paul Society’s selfless efforts to support the poor and vulnerable in our midst are a testament to the Catholic Church’s commitment to serving the least among us.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and

injured. May God grant them the strength and comfort they need during this difficult time.

“Let us come together as a community to pray for the souls of the departed, for the healing of the injured, and for the consolation of all those affected by this tragedy. May we find solace in the words of our Lord Jesus Christ. Please join me in praying for the eternal repose of the souls of the faithful departed and the healing of the injured.”